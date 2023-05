Some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have been courtside to watch LeBron James and the Lakers take on Steph Curry and the Warriors in a playoff series fueled by star power.

Kim Kardashian, Jack Nicholson, Chris Pratt, Adele, Michael B. Jordan, Rob Lowe, Kevin Hart are just some of the celebrity fans in the stands.

Getty Jeanie Buss and Jay Mohr attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Irv Bauman (L) and Floyd Mayweather Jr. attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Maverick Carter (C)attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Kim Kardashian (L) and Sarah Staudinger attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Flea and Melody Ehsani attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Judd Apatow (R) attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson attend a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Kris Jenner attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Chris Pratt attends a playoff basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 08, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Adele attending the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half in game three of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Getty Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a basket as actor Rob Lowe reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Chase Center on May 02, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 6: Eniko and Kevin Hart sits court side during Round 2 Game 3 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on May 6, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Getty