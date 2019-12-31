Eddie Murphy Will Get Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award

The Critics Choice Association will honor Eddie Murphy with its Lifetime Achievement Award at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards ceremony to be held Jan. 12 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Murphy “will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his brilliant portrayal of the legendary Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix's ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ for which he is nominated for best actor,'' according to a CCA statement.

As previously announced, actress Kristen Bell will receive the fourth annual #SeeHer Award during the ceremony, which will be hosted by actor Taye Diggs and broadcast live on The CW television network.

Critics' Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor cinematic and television achievements.

The CCA, which represents more than 400 television, radio and online critics in the U.S. and Canada, was organized this year with the formal merger Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

