Ellen DeGeneres

‘Ellen’ Scraps Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus

By Shahan Ahmed

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

One of the most popular daytime shows, known for providing audience members gifts and prizes, will be shooting without a studio audience.

Comedian and host Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will not be shooting with a studio audience.

"To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I'm so sorry," DeGeneres tweeted. "But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)"

Several other shows, including "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune" have made similar announcements in recent days, as the coronavirus has spread in the United States.

