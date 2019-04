Mark your calendars, Beyhive, because Netflix is releasing a new documentary on Beyoncé and her iconic Coachella performance.

Over the weekend, the video-streaming service teased the project by posting a cryptic image on social media of the word "Homecoming" written in Greek letters on a yellow background. It sparked an immediate buzz from the Beyhive, the name given to the singer's fanbase, that the photo was referencing the singer's college marching band-themed performance last April at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Netflix confirmed the news Monday releasing a trailer for "Homecoming: A film by Beyoncé." The documentary will drop on April 17 and will provide "an in-depth look at Beyoncé's celebrated 2018 Coachella performance from creative concept to cultural movement," Netflix wrote in a tweet.

In the nearly two-minute long video, fans see the "Formation" singer and her dancers rehearsing for the show and catch glimpses of Beyoncé with her three children, including an adorable Blue Ivy Carter performing some of her mom's dance moves.