The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device. Beginning Feb. 8.

How to Watch the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Games

Full and detailed competition schedules, TV listings and live streaming schedules are available on NBCOlympics.com

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    The Olympic Games will return to the networks and digital platforms of NBC Universal when the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games commence this February. 

    Competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8 (Wednesday in the U.S.), a day before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, and run through Sunday, Feb. 25, the day of the Closing Ceremony. Full and detailed competition schedules, TV listings and live streaming schedules are available on NBCOlympics.com

    Watch the Olympics on TV
    The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal. Detailed TV listings are available on NBCOlympics.com

    Watch the Olympics online, on mobile devices and on connected TVs

    NBCOlympics.com
    Every Olympic event will be available to stream live and on-demand on NBCOlympics.com, along with a wide spectrum of highlights and video features. Find the full live stream schedule of all your favorite Winter Olympic events and watch the action live from PyeongChang, South Korea on NBCOlympics.com

    NBC Sports app
    Watch on your mobile device, tablet or connected TV by downloading the NBC Sports app, where you'll find every Olympic event available to stream live or on-demand, along with the same immersive library of highlights and video features. 

