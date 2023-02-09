Allison Holker Seeks Control of Stephen “tWitch” Boss' Estate After He Died Without a Will

Allison Holker is taking steps to control Stephen "Twitch" Boss' estate after he died without a will.

On Feb. 8, the former "So You Think You Can Dance" star filed a California Spousal Property Petition, partly to prove that she is actually the wife of the person who passed away.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Holker's legal team pointed out that the couple was married on Dec. 10, 2013 and Boss resided in California during the entire length of their marriage. Court documents also state the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" co-executive producer did not receive any property through a gift, joint tenancy, life insurance or any other beneficiaries after their wedding date.

According to the filing, Holker is asking for a "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" as well as "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

She is seeking half of her husband's community property, including his eponymous production company's investment account, as well as royalties from his work with Disney and the Screen Actors Guild.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Boss' life changed forever when her husband passed away at the age of 40. E! News later confirmed he died by suicide.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison—who shares Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss—said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

A month later, family and close friends gathered for a private service on Jan. 4. At the time, a source told E! News a larger celebration of life for his friends is being planned for the future.

"We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world," Holker shared on Instagram Jan. 6. "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Allison Holker is remembering her late husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss one week after his tragic death.