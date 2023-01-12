Celebrity Relationships

‘Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier

"Boy Meets World" actor Ben Savage shared that he and girlfriend Tessa Angermeier got engaged, posting the news on Jan. 11 with an image of them at a lake

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

Ben Savage
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Ben Savage is off the market.

The "Boy Meets World" alum announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, sharing the news Jan. 11 on Instagram.

tv shows Mar 14, 2022

‘Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Reveals Secret About Her Character Topanga

Sep 5, 2021

Danielle Fishel Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jensen Karp

In the post, the couple is photographed in front of a crystal blue lake in Indiana, where the two are seen smiling brightly into the camera as Angermeier posed with her left hand—which had a ring on that finger—on Savage's shoulder.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For the occasion, Savage kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, while Angermeier dressed in chic, all-black attire.

Savage, 42, captioned the image, "The best is yet to come."

"They are both very grateful," Savage's representative told E! News, "and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Fans and friends left the pair—who've dated since 2018—well-wishes in the comments, including "Girl Meets World" actor August Maturo, who wrote, "Congratulations!"

Savage and Angermeier recently spent the holidays together, as seen in his Instagram post showing them dressed up for celebrations. Before that, Angermeier supported Savage through thick and thin as he ran for West Hollywood City Council in November.

She posted a snapshot of herself with a shirt that read "Savage for West Hollywood" as Election Day neared, though Ben ultimately lost the race.

In February 2021, spoke about the importance of following your heart in life and love.

"That's easier said than done," he told People. "It's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice—but I think, in the end, that's what makes people happy."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity Relationships
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us