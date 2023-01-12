‘Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier

Ben Savage is off the market.

The "Boy Meets World" alum announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, sharing the news Jan. 11 on Instagram.

In the post, the couple is photographed in front of a crystal blue lake in Indiana, where the two are seen smiling brightly into the camera as Angermeier posed with her left hand—which had a ring on that finger—on Savage's shoulder.

For the occasion, Savage kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, while Angermeier dressed in chic, all-black attire.

Savage, 42, captioned the image, "The best is yet to come."

"They are both very grateful," Savage's representative told E! News, "and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Fans and friends left the pair—who've dated since 2018—well-wishes in the comments, including "Girl Meets World" actor August Maturo, who wrote, "Congratulations!"

Savage and Angermeier recently spent the holidays together, as seen in his Instagram post showing them dressed up for celebrations. Before that, Angermeier supported Savage through thick and thin as he ran for West Hollywood City Council in November.

She posted a snapshot of herself with a shirt that read "Savage for West Hollywood" as Election Day neared, though Ben ultimately lost the race.

In February 2021, spoke about the importance of following your heart in life and love.

"That's easier said than done," he told People. "It's not an easy thing to do, and obviously it requires sacrifice—but I think, in the end, that's what makes people happy."