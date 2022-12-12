Cher's Mother, Actress and Singer Georgia Holt, Dies at Age 96

Cher's mother, actress and singer Georgia Holt, passed away over the weekend. She was 96.

The Grammy and Oscar winner announced Holt's death on Twitter on Saturday, writing "Mom is gone."

Mom is gone😔 — Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022

No other details or cause of death have yet been revealed. Holt was previously hospitalized in September with pneumonia.

"Our Dr. Looked at Her & Said You're Going to the Hospital," Cher tweeted of her mother's illness at the time. "So She Went. C'mon 96 With Pneumonia. She's a Champ."

Holt had a singing and acting career of her own. She made appearances in shows like "I Love Lucy," "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," "The Lucy Show." Holt was married and divorced six times, including twice to her first husband, Cher’s father John Paul Sarkisian. Her life was the subject of the 2013 documentary "Dear Mom, Love Cher," which chronicled Holt's childhood in rural Arkansas and her career as an actress and singer. Holt released her first and only album, 2013's "Honky Tonk Woman," to accompany the documentary. The album was first recorded in 1980, and had been remastered for the release.

News of Holt's death drew condolences from many well-wishers on social media, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who tweeted, "So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the (love) in the world."

So sorry for your loss, my friend. Sending you all the 💚 in the world. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 11, 2022

"Watch What Happens Live!" host Andy Cohen had a heartfelt response for Cher as well, replying to her mother's death with a number of heart emojis.