Crewmember dies in accident on set of Marvel's ‘Wonder Man'

The man reportedly fell from the rafters and an investigation is underway

By Associated Press

Marvel Studios
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

A crewmember who was working on the Marvel Studios series “Wonder Man” died following an accident on set Tuesday morning at CBS Radford Studios in Studio City.

The man, whose name was not made public, was a rigger who fell from the rafters, according to the trade publication Deadline, which first reported the news.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson said in a statement.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, will be the investigating body.

Matthew D. Loeb, president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, said the labor union was shocked and saddened.

“We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” Loeb said in a statement. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.”

While crew injuries and deaths on film and television sets have historically been underreported, there have been several fatalities in recent years that have resulted in high-profile lawsuits and calls for industry reforms.

They include the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” when a gun that actor Alec Baldwin was pointing at her went off, and the 2014 death of Sarah Jones, a 27-year-old camera assistant killed in a train accident on the set of the movie “Midnight Rider."

Between 1990 and 2014, at least 43 people died on sets in the U.S. and more than 150 were left with life-altering injuries, according to a 2016 report by The Associated Press. Those numbers were derived by combing through data from workplace and aviation safety investigations, court records and news accounts.

Filming is set to begin next month on “Wonder Man,” which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and was delayed by last year’s dual Hollywood strikes.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

