Fiery semi-truck collision shuts down lanes on 5 Freeway near Sylmar

Two semi-trucks collided on the southbound 5 Freeway in Sylmar, causing the rigs to go up in flames.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the driver of the burning rig was able to escape, and passing motorists stopped to help put out the flames on his clothes and body. The driver was transported to a local trauma center with critical burns.

CHP issued a SigAlert in Sylmar on the southbound 5 freeway near Roxford Street. The truck route is expected to be closed for approximately eight hours.

The LAFD responded to the accident at 12:17 p.m. It took 80 firefighters, 38 minutes to extinguish the flames on both rigs.

Nobody was inside the other semi-truck parked on the shoulder at the time of the collision.