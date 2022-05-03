Daniel Radcliffe Is a Whiskey-Drinking, Knife-Wielding ‘Weird Al' Yankovic in Movie Trailer

This is Daniel Radcliffe like you've never seen him before.

In the trailer released Tuesday for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," Radcliffe steps into the iconic Hawaiian shirts of legendary musician and comedian "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Set to Weird Al's 1985 song "Like a Surgeon," a parody of Madonna's No. 1 hit "Like a Virgin," Radcliffe is a whiskey-swigging, machete-wielding badass. Who knew Weird Al was such a rebel?

"What can I say? I'm full of surprises," Radcliffe brags in the trailer. You can say that again!

The movie tells the life story of the accordion-playing comedy legend, who has won five Grammys and sold more than 12 million records over the course of his decades-spanning career.

When it came for Weird Al to cast himself in the movie, which he also co-wrote, it all led back to an appearance Radcliffe made on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2010.

"I sang [Tom Lehrer's] 'The Elements' next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna," Radcliffe told Jimmy Fallon on March 18, "who I think was like, 'Who is this kid and why is he singing all of 'The Elements'? And I guess Al saw that and was like, 'This guy maybe gets it.' And so [he] picked me."

The movie also stars Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson and Julianne Nicholson.

The biopic will explore every facet of Yankovic's life, from his musical career to his "torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," Roku said in a statement.

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" is set to premiere this fall on Roku Channel.