Celebrity News

Emilio Estevez Not Returning to ‘The Mighty Ducks' Series Over COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement

By Corinne Heller

Emilio Estevez
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Emilio Estevez will not be returning to the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."

The 59-year-old actor, who starred in the first season of the show as well as the '90s movies that inspired it, will not star in season two, Variety reported Friday, Nov. 5, citing a source close to the production. The insider told the outlet that the production company, ABC Signature, decided not to renew his contract for season two because the star would not confirm that he would comply with the group's COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

E! News has confirmed the report.

Disney declined to comment on the story. Estevez's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie 3 hours ago

Angelina Jolie Speaks Out After Some Countries Ban ‘Eternals' Film for Same-Sex Kiss

Travis Scott 9 hours ago

Petition Calls for Travis Scott to Be Dropped From Coachella Festival Lineup

The series, which follows an underdog junior hockey team, debuted in March this year with Estevez reprising his role of coach Gordon Bombay.

The show also stars "Gilmore Girls" star Lauren Graham, who also serves as an executive producer on the show.

The Faces & Facts Behind Disney Characters

Other cast members include Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Taegen Burns, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, De'Jon Watts, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam and Kiefer O'Reilly.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity Newstv showsdisney+
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us