Lynwood

Commercial building fire sends cloud of smoke over Lynwood area

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters at the scene of a fire Wednesday May 8, 2024 in Lynwood.
NBCLA

A fire at a large commercial building Wednesday morning sent thick smoke over the Lynwood area.

The fire, which burned through the roof of the sprawling building, was reported at about 8 a.m. in the 5400 block of Cortland Street. Flames and smoke could be see rising from the burning building nearly two hours later.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about the type of business and a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The location about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles is near a school and residential area.

This article tagged under:

Lynwood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us