Commercial building fire sends cloud of smoke over Lynwood area

A fire at a large commercial building Wednesday morning sent thick smoke over the Lynwood area.

The fire, which burned through the roof of the sprawling building, was reported at about 8 a.m. in the 5400 block of Cortland Street. Flames and smoke could be see rising from the burning building nearly two hours later.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Details about the type of business and a cause of the fire were not immediately available.

The location about 10 miles south of downtown Los Angeles is near a school and residential area.