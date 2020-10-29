CMAs

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris to Play CMAs

The CMAs will air on ABC on Nov. 11

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Luke Combs and more are set to take the stage at the CMA Awards in November.

The country music awards show promised that the genre’s biggest stars will be together in one room again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak started. The show will air on ABC on Nov. 11 from the Music City Center.

“Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment,” said Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern in a statement.

Entertainment News

Billy Joe Shaver 11 hours ago

Outlaw Country Artist Billy Joe Shaver Dead at 81

Miss America 12 hours ago

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at 49

Lambert, the leading nominee with seven nods including entertainer of the year, will perform “Settling Down" from her album of the year nominated record ”Wildcard." Fellow entertainer of the year nominee, Combs will perform “Cold As You," and Morris will sing her hit nominated song “The Bones.”

Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will perform a tribute collaboration together, while Rucker will also perform his new single “Beers & Sunshine” with Lady A.

Gabby Barrett will be joined by pop singer Charlie Puth for a duet on her nominated song “I Hope.” Thomas Rhett will perform “Be a Light,” with McEntire, Hillary Scott of Lady A and Christian artist Chris Tomlin.

Other performers announced are Ashley McBryde, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CMAscountry musicEric Church
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us