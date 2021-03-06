Golden Globes

Golden Globes Group Promises ‘Transformational Change' to Increase Diversity

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has no Black members, unveiled its plan Saturday night to add more diversity

Pictured in this screengrab released on February 28, (l-r) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama nominees Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Laura Linney (with Marc Schauer), and Sarah Paulson speak during the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards broadcast on February 28, 2021
Getty Images

Under pressure to add more diversity to its ranks, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that awards the Golden Globes, unveiled a plan Saturday promising "transformational change."

Among other measures, the group said it would hire an independent equity, diversity and inclusion consultant.

"Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” the HFPA, which has no Black members, wrote in a statement posted to social media.

The HFPA will also mandate annual anti-racism and unconscious bias education and sexual harassment training for all its members. A third-party law firm will review the organization's policies to "ensure we are aligned with and exceed industry best practices."

