Biden goes full ‘Dark Brandon' with Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler on ‘Late Night'

President Joe Biden made a surprise appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" alongside comedian Amy Poehler, who he joined on the show to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Meyers' show on NBC.

Biden and Poehler first visited Meyers on his show 10 years ago when it first began.

Getting right to it, Meyers asked Biden whether he enjoyed playing around with the "Dark Brandon" right-wing conspiracy theory meme circulating the internet, which the Biden team has embraced by making it a centerpiece of their social media.

"No, I resent the hell out of it," Biden told Meyers while putting on his sunglasses, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Meyers then asked Biden about a new poll that found that 18% of Americans believe that he and Taylor Swift are working in "cahoots" to win the 2024 presidential election.

"Where you getting this information," Biden said with his sunglasses still on. "That's classified."

"But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020," Biden also noted.

After a break, Poehler left the stage and just Biden and Meyers got to more serious subjects.

Asked about voters' concerns about his age, the 81-year-old president pointed back to the age of former President Donald Trump and his ideas.

"He's (Trump) is about as old as I am and can't even remember his wife's name," Biden said, referring to the 77-year-old Trump appearing to call Melania Trump "Mercedes" during a speech at CPAC. "Number two, it's about how old your ideas are. He wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that for 50-60 years have been solid American positions."

During the interview, Biden also spoke about the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying that a hostage deal involving a temporary cease-fire during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan is something Israel could agree to and is in the "process" of being worked out.

"Ramadan’s coming up and there has been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out,” Biden said.

Biden also said that there "are too many innocent people being killed" in the military operation in Gaza and that a "process underway" that could eventually lead to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians.