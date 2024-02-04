Rapper Killer Mike arrested following ‘physical altercation' at the Grammys

Killer Mike was arrested following an altercation at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.

The LAPD posted on X Sunday night that the rapper, who won Best Rap Album for "Michael" at the Grammys Sunday night, had been arrested after a "physical altercation" at the Grammys.

"On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court. The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division," the X post read.

"The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released," the post continued.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024

Michael Render is the legal name for Killer Mike.

In a video posted by the trade website The Hollywood Reporter earlier Sunday, Mike was escorted in handcuffs by Los Angeles police at Crypto.com Arena after some joyous moments for him at the Grammys' Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he won his awards in quick succession.

A representative for Mike did not immediately respond to emails or text messages requesting a comment.

“The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age or what you’re doing,” the 48-year-old Mike said backstage. He won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

“At 20 years old, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer,” he said. “At 40, I started to live with the regrets and the things I’ve done. At 45, I started to rap about it. At 48, I stand here as a man full of empathy and sympathy for the things I’ve done.”

Mike’s first win came after he won for best rap performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” which also took home best rap song. The single features Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

He won best rap album for “Michael.”

Before Sunday, Mike’s last Grammy came in 2003 when he won for “The Whole World” won for best rap performance by a duo or group.

When he collected third award, the Atlanta-based rapper shouted out “Sweep! Atlanta, it’s a sweep!”

He doesn’t care, he said using an expletive, “if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

As a member of Run the Jewels, Mike, along with producer El-P, pumped out four critically acclaimed albums. He made noise outside of music as a social-political activist who has spoken out against inequality for Black people, race relations and became a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

The Grammy-winner hosted Netflix’s “Trigger Warning with Killer Mike,” a 2019 documentary series about issues that affect the Black community. He also made an emotional plea to calm a protest against police brutality that turned violent in Atlanta.

Nicola Peltz Beckham is thankful for her supportive friends and family. While at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lola" on Saturday night, the model and actress chatted with Access Hollywood about making her directorial debut in the new movie and opened up about how she brought her own life into the story.