Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent ‘urgent fetal surgery' to save her baby's life

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing details of her family's emergency.

After Blink-182 announced last week that Travis Barker would be leaving the band's European tour early to deal with an "urgent family matter," the pregnant reality star detailed her hospitalization and fetal surgery that saved their baby boy.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

She also acknowledged mom Kris Jenner, saying, "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kardashian continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

The 44-year-old, who tied the knot with Barker last year, concluded her message, "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Blink-182 first announced Barker's departure with a statement to their Instagram stories, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the rock band, who was in Scotland at the time for a Sept. 2 show, wrote. "The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

Barker also shared several images from the Glasgow prayer room to his Instagram Story.

It was on this world tour, during which Barker and Mark Hoppus reunited with Tom DeLonge for the first time in nearly a decade, that he and Kardashian first announced they were expecting.

Back in June, the happy couple — who had been open about their journey to have a baby together — told the world their sweet news at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. During the show, the Poosh founder held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," paying homage to the group's 1999 "All The Small Things" video. She later kissed the drummer in celebration.

Kardashian and Barker's blended family also includes the Lemme founder's three children from her prior relationship with Scott Disick — Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, 8 — as well as Travis' children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He's also stepdad to the former beauty queen's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Then weeks after announcing Kardashian's pregnancy, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby boy.

She and the drummer have been very candid about their pregnancy journey on "The Kardashians," as well as on social media, with Kardashian also frequently taking to Instagram to show off her baby bump.

Back in August, amid a carousel of images of Kardashian posing in a red bikini, the expecting mom penned a sweet message to her baby boy. "growing you inside of me, my son," she captioned the August 8 post, "is the greatest blessing, honor and joy."