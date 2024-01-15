Lindsay Lohan ‘disappointed' by joke seemingly aimed at her in new ‘Mean Girls' movie

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lindsay Lohan doesn't think this "Mean Girls" joke is grool.

Although the actress—who starred as Cady Heron in the original 2004 film—recently attended the premiere of the "Mean Girls" musical and even made a cameo in the movie, she's not pleased that the new film includes a "fire crotch" mention.

"Lindsay was very hurt," her publicist told The Messenger, "and disappointed by the reference in the film."

The reference in question dates back to 2006, when oil heir Brandon Davis infamously called Lohan the controversial name during a night out in Los Angeles with Paris Hilton.

In the "Mean Girls musical", Megan Thee Stallion, who—while showing her support for Cady (now portrayed by Angourie Rice)—says in part, "We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back!"

E! News has reached out to reps for Tina Fey, who wrote the screenplay, and Paramount for comment and has not yet heard back.

It was just days ago that Fey herself discussed Lohan's surprise appearance in the film as a Mathlete moderator.

"Paramount was like, 'Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, 'I can't fit five people in,'" she told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Jan. 12. "I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay's movie."

"As great as they all are, she's the heart of that movie," Fey added, referencing the cast of the original film that included Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried. "And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn't think [she should] play a teacher."

Fey wanted a part for Lohan that fans wouldn't expect. "And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time where fans weren't expecting one more little surprise," she said. "It also lets her be smart, which Cady is."

