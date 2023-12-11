Nicki Minaj going on ‘Pink Friday 2' world tour in 2024. Here's when and where she's performing

Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" album has been a big hit since being released last week. And "Barbz" across the globe will have the opportunity to enjoy live performances of the record next year.
Minaj is setting out on a 37-show "Pink Friday 2" world tour in 2024, the hip-hop star announced on Monday. It will be her first solo tour in around eight years.
The tour is slated to kick off on March 1 in Oakland, the first of 28 concerts in the United States, and conclude on June 7 in Berlin, Germany. The U.S. leg of the tour includes the Rolling Loud California festival (March 15) in Inglewood and the Dreamville Festival (April 7) in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In addition to the U.S. and Germany, Minaj will make stops in Canada, England, France and the Netherlands.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 9 a.m. local time, though there are several different presales taking place before then. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.com.
Here's a full look at the dates and cities for Minaj's world tour:
March 1: Oakland, California -- Oakland Arena
Entertainment News
March 3: Denver, Colorado -- Ball Arena
March 8: Las Vegas, Nevada -- T-Mobile Arena
March 10: Seattle, Washington -- Climate Pledge Arena
March 13: Phoenix, Arizona -- Footprint Center
March 15: Inglewood, California -- Hollywood Park (Rolling Loud California)
March 18: New Orleans, Louisiana -- Smoothie King Center
March 20: Atlanta, Georgia -- State Farm Arena
March 22: Orlando, Florida -- Amway Center
March 26: Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center
March 28: Newark, New Jersey -- Prudential Center
March 29: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania -- Wells Fargo Center
March 30: New York, New York -- Madison Square Garden
April 1: Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena
April 2: Baltimore, Maryland -- CFG Bank Arena
April 4: Brooklyn, New York -- Barclays Center
April 5: Hartford, Connecticut -- XL Center
April 7: Raleigh, North Carolina -- Dorothea Dix Park (Dreamville Festival)
April 10: Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
April 12: Columbus, Ohio -- Schottenstein Center
April 13: Milwaukee, Wisconsin -- Fiserv Forum
April 17: Montreal, Canada -- Bell Centre
April 18: Toronto, Canada -- Scotiabank Arena
April 20: Detroit, Michigan -- Little Caesars Arena
April 24: Chicago, Illinois -- United Center
April 27: Minneapolis, Minnesota -- Target Center
May 2: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma -- Paycom Center
May 9: Houston, Texas -- Toyota Center
May 11: Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
May 12: Austin, Texas -- Moody Center
May 25: Manchester, England -- Co-op Live
May 26: Birmingham, England -- Resorts World Arena
May 28: London, England -- O2 Arena
June 1: Paris, France -- Accor Arena
June 2: Amsterdam, Netherlands -- Ziggo Dome
June 5: Cologne, Germany -- Lanxess Arena
June 7: Berlin, Germany -- Mercedes Benz Arena
"Pink Friday 2," a sequel to Minaj's debut 2010 album "Pink Friday," was released on Friday. It includes features from the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future and Lil Uzi Vert.
"Pink Friday 2" made Spotify history as it broke the record for the biggest debut by a female hip-hop album.