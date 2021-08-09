Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie Now Has Her Own Meal at McDonald's

The Icy Girl's custom meal is available at select McDonald's for a limited time

The rapper took to Instagram Monday to celebrate the launch of her very own McDonald's meal, sweepstakes and commercial.

The meal -- dubbed the Saweetie Meal -- comes with a Big Mac, 4 piece chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite and sauces, of course. Dip your McNuggets in the Saweetie 'N Sour, Tangy BBQ Sauces or both if you'd like.

And if you know Saweetie, you know she likes to mix it all up.

"So I'm gonna put some fries on my Big Mac or top my fries with chicken McNuggets or make a totally new sandwich like this," she says in a new commercial.

Saweetie fans can order her meal at select McDonald's or in the app for a limited time starting Aug. 9.

There's also a Saweetie sweepstakes for her "best friends." The contest winner will receive two Brandon Blackwood bags along with tickets to see Saweetie perform live at a festival in Las Vegas.

Saweetie, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016, released a homemade freestyle video of her song “ICY GRL” on Instagram in 2017. The song quickly went viral.

She's now known for her collabs with Doja Cat, G-Eazy and more of music's finest.

