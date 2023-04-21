Shannen Doherty Files for Divorce From Husband Kurt Iswarienko After 11 Years

Shannen Doherty has called it quits with Kurt Iswarienko.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress filed for divorce from the photographer after 11 years of marriage, according to the court filing obtained by TMZ on April 21. Doherty listed January 2023 as the date of separation.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted," her rep, Leslie Sloane, told TMZ in a statement. "Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option."

In the wake of the breakup news, Doherty also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram reading: "The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and total respect."

Doherty, 52, and Iswarienko, 48, tied the knot in Malibu, Calif., on Oct. 15, 2011. The nuptials were filmed for the finale of the couple's WE tv reality series "Shannen Says," which documented their wedding planning journey.

"I've definitely found my soulmate," she told E! News in 2012. "I've found my partner. He's a good one — and it's about time."

And when Doherty was undergoing treatment for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2015, she was open about how Iswarienko was supporting her during the difficult time.

"He loves me with pink hair or no hair," she captioned an August 2016 picture of herself in a magenta wig while snuggling with her husband. "I'm blessed to have such a strong support team starting with @kurtiswarienko who loves me more every second. Can't imagine my life without him."

The "Charmed" alum underwent a mastectomy and rounds of chemotherapy before going into remission in 2017. However, two years later, Doherty shared the news that the cancer had returned and progressed to stage four.

At the time, Doherty said she was focusing on the silver lining of the diagnosis. "Cancer solidified us," Doherty told People of her marriage to Iswarienko in 2019. "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now."

Explaining how the "last time we had a big argument was pre-cancer," Doherty noted to the outlet, "It's not that our marriage wasn't good before. But we were definitely going through some growing pains."

Prior to her relationship with Iswarienko, Doherty was married to Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003 and Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994.

E! News has reached out to Doherty and Iswarienko's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.