TV personality Simon Cowell sparked concern online after he posted a now-deleted video on Twitter to promote "Britain's Got Talent" in which he looks unrecognizable.

In the video, Cowell encouraged future and potential contestants to get in touch with him in order to audition for "BGT." But instead, Twitter users commented on the 63-year-old's seemingly enhanced features and suggested it was some kind of cosmetic procedure.

"Not one for slagging one's appearance," one Twitter user commented. "But his face looks like it's melting."

Others were quick to urge the former "American Idol" judge to quit receiving botox injections, which he previously vowed to do after receiving a facelift in 2018. The "America's Got Talent" judge also removed his face fillers earlier this year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other," Cowell said at the time. "There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me 'before' the other day, and didn't recognize it as me first of all. Enough is enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

While it's not clear whether he had work done, Cowell famously lost 20 pounds over the past two years. He also overhauled his lifestyle after he broke his back when he crashed his electric bike near his Malibu home in 2020.

During an interview with "Access Hollywood," Cowell downplayed the injuries and mostly complained the accident was "annoying" because he could not ride his bike.

"So, for six weeks I'm just walking," Cowell said. "And, walking is the most boring thing on the planet. It's dreadful."

It has not been all bad news for the TV judge. In 2021, Cowell got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

Cowell was one of the original judges on "American Idol" and made a career out of dishing out harsh criticism to show contestants. He also has a successful career as a music producer. Most notably, he helped form European boy band One Direction after members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlin all competed on the seventh season of the British version of "The X Factor."

Kelly Clarkson and Simon Cowell hilariously disagreed over a piece of their "American Idol" past during the "Love So Soft" singer's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.