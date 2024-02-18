Simu Liu makes ozempic joke in 2024 People's Choice Awards monologue

Originally appeared on E! Online

Simu Liu is starting the night with a jab or two.

The 2024 People Choice Awards host couldn't help but poke fun at some of Hollywood's most popular cosmetic treatments during the Feb. 18 event.

"Welcome to the 49th annual People's Choice Awards," Simu explained launching into his opening monologue, "that's right, the show is almost 50 years old, but it is Hollywood."

"So, with a little Botox, some light filler and a couple months on Ozempic, it won't look a day over 31," the "Barbie" star continued. "I guarantee it."

And the actor is just the latest star to weigh in on the drug, originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes.

Most recently, Kelly Osbourne said that she thinks criticism of the drug comes from a place of jealousy.

"I think it's amazing," she told E! News while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet Jan. 30."There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

Others, however, have been more hesitant about its weight loss benefits.

"I think it's very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people," Raven-Symoné told E! News in July, "and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes."

She continued, "Do what you gotta do, just make sure you save the medication for the people who actually need it."

But needless to say, Ozempic will continue to be a subject of debate for stars in Hollywood.