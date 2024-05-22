‘The Voice' crowns season 25 winner

Originally appeared on E! Online

There's a new winner in town.

Season 25 of "The Voice" has come to an end and with that came a talented bunch of finalists: Asher HaVon and Josh Sanders with coach Reba McEntire, Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester from working with John Legend and Karen Waldrup with Team Dan + Shay.

So, without further ado, this year's winner is... Asher HaVon of Team Reba.

Tyler Golden/NBC "The Voice" Live Finale Part 2.” Pictured: Asher HaVon.

For his final solo performances on May 20, the 31-year-old gospel singer belted out stunning renditions of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer and "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston. Then, during the May 21 finale, he performed "On My Own" by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald alongside Reba after being crowned the winner.

Following his onstage win, HaVon reflected on his accomplishment.

"Wow! I am speechless!" he began his Instagram post, which showed him hugging McEntire. "I am truly humbled and grateful for this moment. Thank you to Mama @Reba. You have changed my life and created a milestone in my life that I will have forever. I am your son for life."

He continued, "Thank you to my Family, Friends, Team and Fans (My Halos)! Thank you for listening, tuning in and voting. This is because of you!"

HaVon — whose win makes him the first LGBTQ+ winner of "The Voice" — grew up in Selma, Alabama, where he was raised around gospel singers. It was his mother, whom he affectionately refers to as his singing sergeant, who really encouraged her son to develop his talent at a young age.

Prior to his time on "The Voice," HaVon even led the choir which performed for President Barack Obama when he came to Selma in 2015.

While on "The Voice," HaVon's performances garnered a whopping 11.6 million views across the NBC show's social media platforms.

And, her team member's victory is a special one for McEntire, too, acting as her first win as a coach. The country music legend will return in season 26 as the reigning champion, during which she'll face off against new coaches Michel Bublé and Snoop Dogg as well as returning judge Gwen Stefani.

