It's times like these, we can go to full-capacity concerts again.

Fresh off a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden, the Foo Fighters announced plans Tuesday for a July 17 concert at The Forum. It's slated to be the Inglewood venue's first full-capacity event and first ticketed show in more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

ROCK & ROLL HEADS HOME TO L.A. 🤘

July 17th at @TheForum!!!



On sale Friday, June 25th at 10am PT.

Watch your email for pre-sale code! https://t.co/zqrpuDBW2T pic.twitter.com/Cd3brWSs0B — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 22, 2021

"As we prepare to reopen the Forum to fans, the health and safety of our guests, artists and staff is our top priority,'' Geni Lincoln, general manager and senior vice president of live events at the Forum, said in a statement. "We're excited to welcome back fans for live music, and couldn't be more thrilled to kick off our return with members of our Forum family, Foo Fighters.''

Forum officials said that fans purchasing tickets must acknowledge that they will be fully vaccinated or will have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert. Concert-goers will be able to "self-attest'' that they have been vaccinated or received a negative test when they enter the venue.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks, per county health regulations.

All transactions inside the venue will be cash-less, but cash-to-card machines will be available inside the Forum.

Additional information on attendance rules at the arena are available online.

The last concert held at the Forum was Prince Royce's Alter Ego Tour on March 12, 2020, just before COVID-19 shutdowns began. The Forum served as COVID-19 testing and vaccination site during the pandemic.