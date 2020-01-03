Golden Globes
What to Know If You’re Driving Near the Beverly Hilton on Golden Globes Weekend

Street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect for Sunday's awards show

A worker adjusts signage in the arrivals area for the 73nd annual Golden Globe Awards, January 9, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Actor Ricky Gervais will host the show on January 10, 2016. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Golden Globe Awards aren't until Sunday, but drivers will face street closures near the Beverly Hilton hotel through the weekend and into Monday.

Here's what to know if you're traveling in the area.

Santa Monica Boulevard

The westbound side of North Santa Monica Boulevard will close from Wilshire Boulevard the Century Park East at 9 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 4 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound lanes will close at 2 p.m. Saturday, and also remain blocked until 4 a.m. Monday.

South Santa Monica Boulevard will remain open, according to Beverly Hills city officials.

Wilshire Boulevard

Westbound Wilshire Boulevard will be completely closed at South Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Other Roads

There will be a limited closure on the eastbound side at Beverly Glen Boulevard, with local access only provided to residents in the 10200 to 10300 blocks of Wilshire and to visitors of the Los Angeles Country Club from 7 a.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday. The road will be completely closed to all other traffic between the country club and South Santa Monica Boulevard.

Limited closures will also be in place on Whittier, Greenway and Trenton drives and Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas avenues, with access provided to residents only from 7 a.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday.

Parking

Parking will be completely restricted with no exceptions from 6 a.m. Sunday to midnight that night on Whittier Drive from Wilshire to Sunset Boulevard, and on Greenway Drive from Sunset to Whittier Drive. Residents only with permits will be permitted to park during the same hours on:

  • Carmelita Avenue from Wilshire to Walden Drive
  • Lomitas Avenue from Whittier to Walden
  • Elevado Avenue from Wilshire to Walden
  • Trenton Drive from Whittier to Wilshire
  • Walden Drirve from Santa Monica Boulevard to Whittier

Residents with questions prior to the ceremony can call police at 310-285-2196, or on the day of the event, by calling the Golden Globes hotline at 310-550-4680

