Holiday gift ideas for kids of all ages

Whether you're shopping for a toddler or a pre-teen, the best gifts are ones that can be enjoyed for the stage they're in and, hopefully, beyond that.

So before you browse the toy aisles for something that will only hold their attention for five minutes, take a look at our gift guide for products they'll be able to enjoy again and again.

Here are our editor's picks. NBC does not have any relationship with these sellers and items are sold by the retailer, not by NBC.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For early learners

Reel Big Catch game. $15.64 (sale price)

This preschool game for ages 3+ helps kids develop fine motor skills and practice early math. Kids can play individually or with siblings and friends. As they catch a telescoping fish, they can use the included measuring cards to see who caught the biggest fish!

Available on Walmart.com and other online retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the kid who hates bedtime

Little Tikes Story Dream Machine Starter Set $49

No more bedtime scaries. Bring storybooks to life with this kid-size projector toy. Children can watch, listen, and read along to 3 Little Goldenbook stories included in the set: "The Poky Little Puppy," "Tawny Scrawny Lion," and "The Saggy Baggy Elephant." Additional stories can be purchased separately.

The story dream machine also doubles as a white noise nightlight to help little ones fall asleep.

Available on Amazon.com and other online retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the kid who has allowance money

Sanrio vinyl wallet. $13.95

If you're a parent who was a kid during the height of Sanrio in the 90s, you'll love to gift your child one of these nostalgic wallets.

Choose from one of six character designs: Hello Kitty, Pochaco, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Little Twin Stars and My Melody.

Available on Amazon.com for delivery before Christmas.

For the crafty kid

Fake Cake Craft Kit $38.00

While this isn't exactly a toy, nor marketed towards kids, it could make a great gift for that teen or pre-teen fan of "Kids Baking Championship."

This fake cake craft kit includes everything needed to build a fake cake from start to finish. Choose from 3 cake decorating styles: sprinkles, strawberries or mushrooms.

It's perfect for beginner cake artists to practice on and can make for a unique decor piece in their bedroom or as a prop for their latest TikTok.

Available exclusively on bando.com for delivery before Christmas.

For the kid who loves bath time

Supreme Mermaid Haircare Gift Set $66.40

For the mermaid-obsessed kid who has everything, gift them this haircare set with specially formulated shampoo, conditioner, detangling mist and a detangling hair brush.

Ingredients like island coconut and macadamia seed oil nourish and condition the hair to keep it soft and shiny. It's dermatologist tested, cruelty free, phthalate free, sulfite free, sulfate free and free of other damaging ingredients so you can feel good about giving this to the child in your life.

Available on GlimmerWish.com, Amazon.com and at select retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the train-loving kid

Polar Express Train by Lionel Trains. $81.70

For a truly classic toy that can be enjoyed by generations, get them a Lionel train.

This model is based on the beloved story, "The Polar Express." It can also double as decor around the Christmas tree.

Available on Amazon.com, lionelstore.com and other retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the budding coder

Sphero Mini Robot Ball. $49.99

This little robot is about the size of a ping pong ball but is equipped with advanced tech including a gyroscope, motor encoders, and an accelerometer. It comes with accessories like cones and pins so kids can navigate mazes or hold robot races.

Kids will quickly learn to code, control the robot's movements, and customize its features through 3 different STEAM activities.

Available on sphero.com or Amazon.com for delivery before Christmas.

For the kid who loves to play outside

The Original Stomp Rocket Stunt Planes Launcher. $29.99

Great for kids ages 5-12, Stomp Rocket gives kids an understanding of gravity, motion, and force. Plus, they can play independently - just attach the launcher and stomp.

It comes with 3 stunt planes: the looper, which makes giant loops, the glider, which can glide over 100 feet and the wild cat (you never know where it'll go).

Available on Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other retailers for delivery before Christmas.

For the kid who is stuck playing inside

Special Rainbow Fusion by Stapelstein. $189 (sale price)

These are more than just stepping stones. They're great for open-ended play as they have many creative uses: kids ages 1 and up can practice stacking them, flipping them over to put things inside, sitting inside and spinning around, balancing and more. The possibilities are endless.

Since they hold up to 396 lbs, kids of all ages can play. Even adults.

It's a 2023 Toy of the Year Award finalist as well.

Available exclusively on Stapelstein.com for delivery before Christmas.

For the future artist

Bright Stripes Paint by Numbers. $19.99

This elevated paint-by-numbers kit for kids ages 8+ features a 1.25" deep canvas for hanging or standing their artwork.

The built-in workstation has 16 colors of paint, 2 brushes and a tray.

This type of activity is great for winding down and practicing mindfulness in addition to providing a creative outlet.

Available on Amazon.com for delivery before Christmas.

Here are the 2023 holiday shipping deadlines you should keep an eye on during the seasonal celebration if you want your gifts to arrive for Christmas.