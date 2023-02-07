Hollywood Bowl

See the Stars Coming to the Hollywood Bowl in 2023

Janet Jackson opens the 2023 season June 10 at the Hollywood Bowl.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Timeless music and modern day classics are part of the 2023 Hollywood Bowl season announced Tuesday.

The scenic venue will open the season June 10 with a performance by Janet Jackson. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People and an array of other performances are part of the summer calendar.

Jackson's opening night show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. The Beach Boys will headline a performance during the annual Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Here are some of the featured performances and dates.

  • June 10: Janet Jackson: Together Again
  • June 17-18: Arsenio Hall will host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
  • June 22: Jill Scott
  • July 7-9: John Williams returns for his annual "Maestro of the Movies" performances with works from his career, including "Star Wars," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws."
  • July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and Village People
  • July 16: Sparks and They Might Be Giants
  • July 28-29: A 90th birthday celebration for Quincy Jones
  • Aug. 27: Morris Day & The Time and Dave Koz
  • Sept. 16: "Sound of Music" sing-along, hosted by Melissa Peterman

Other acts coming to the Hollywood Bowl include Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy and Maxwell.

Several film screenings in the picturesque canyon setting are schedule throughout the summer.

  • June 24: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"
  • Aug. 3: "2001: A Space Odyssey"
  • Sept 1-2: "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"

Click here for full schedule and ticket details.

