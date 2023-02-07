See the Stars Coming to the Hollywood Bowl in 2023

Timeless music and modern day classics are part of the 2023 Hollywood Bowl season announced Tuesday.

The scenic venue will open the season June 10 with a performance by Janet Jackson. The Beach Boys, They Might Be Giants, Kool & The Gang, Village People and an array of other performances are part of the summer calendar.

Jackson's opening night show will feature rapper Ludacris and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, YOLA. The Beach Boys will headline a performance during the annual Fourth of July fireworks shows.

Here are some of the featured performances and dates.

June 10: Janet Jackson: Together Again

June 17-18: Arsenio Hall will host the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

June 22: Jill Scott

July 7-9: John Williams returns for his annual "Maestro of the Movies" performances with works from his career, including "Star Wars," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Jaws."

July 14-15: Kool & The Gang and Village People

July 16: Sparks and They Might Be Giants

July 28-29: A 90th birthday celebration for Quincy Jones

Aug. 27: Morris Day & The Time and Dave Koz

Sept. 16: "Sound of Music" sing-along, hosted by Melissa Peterman

Other acts coming to the Hollywood Bowl include Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Charlie Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy and Maxwell.

Several film screenings in the picturesque canyon setting are schedule throughout the summer.

June 24: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2"

Aug. 3: "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Sept 1-2: "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"

Click here for full schedule and ticket details.