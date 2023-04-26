Katy Perry ‘So Grateful' for Chance to Perform at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Katy Perry performed on one of America's biggest stages when she was part of the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show.

Eight years later, she's heading across the pond to take another grand stage.

Perry and fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie headline a concert that will celebrate King Charles III's coronation next month. They'll be joined by Take That and Andrea Bocelli, among other performers, on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

"I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to support them," Perry told Access Hollywood. "It's all about the songs at the end of the day."

Perry, who's been a UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2013, has also served as an ambassador for The British Asian Trust since 2020. The charity was co-founded by Charles in 2007 and aims to "tackle widespread poverty, inequality and injustice in South Asia."

"[UNICEF and The British Asian Trust] really are my core values and as a mother, I know first-hand what's most important, which are these innocent children," Perry said. "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and bring the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

The coronation concert takes place on Sunday, May 7, one day after Charles' coronation ceremony. There will be around 20,000 members of the public and invited guests in attendance, with many more expected to tune in.