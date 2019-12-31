Lawsuit Accusing Actor Kevin Spacey of Malibu Sex Assault Dismissed

A federal lawsuit filed by a massage therapist -- who has since died -- accusing actor Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in Malibu three years ago has been dismissed.

Attorneys for the plaintiff's estate filed papers in federal court in Los Angeles Monday stipulating to the dismissal. There was no indication of whether a financial settlement had been reached.

Spacey's attorney, Jennifer L. Keller, told the Los Angeles Times that Spacey "paid no money to 'settle' the lawsuit," despite some media reports to the contrary.

"The plaintiff's estate simply decided to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it cannot be (refiled) and we agreed to the dismissal," Keller told the paper.

Spacey, a two-time Oscar winner, was sued last year in Los Angeles Superior Court by the masseur, who alleged the actor groped him while he was giving Spacey a private massage in Malibu in 2016. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of "John Doe," was moved to federal court in January.

The therapist alleged in the complaint that Spacey grabbed the plaintiff's hand and pulled it toward his crotch to force a sex act. The lawsuit sought unspecified damages on allegations of sexual battery, gender violence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The plaintiff, however, died in September. The lawsuit was subsequently being handled by his estate.

In October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office declined to file any charges against Spacey over the allegations. Prosecutors said that since the alleged victim had died, the allegations could not be proven without his participation.

Spacey, 60, has been accused by several men of sexual misconduct. In July, sexual assault charges filed against Spacey in Massachusetts involving an 18-year-old man were dropped.

Spacey revealed that he was gay after publicly apologizing in October 2017 to "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Spacey of making a sexual advance years ago in his New York apartment, when Spacey was 26 and Rapp was 14.