‘Making the Cut’ Winner Jonny Cota on His Amazon Fashion Line

“Project Runway” stylish duo Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are putting a modern spin on fashion competition with their new Amazon Prime reality show, “Making the Cut.” The show premiered during the coronavirus pandemic, and during a time when the way people shop for clothes is changing. So what does that mean for the winner?



After 10 episodes, Jonny Cota sashayed away with the big prize as the season one winner of “Making the Cut.” He gets $1 million in prize money, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion and an online Amazon store showcasing his collection. Cota was an experienced fashion designer with his LA-based label Skingraft before joining the show. But he says winning this competition has given him resources to turn his line into a global brand.



“As soon as the finale wrapped, Amazon stepped in as my mentor,” Cota says. “We check in almost weekly. They’ve been pushing me to expand my sizes, offer more colors. They really are coaching me on how I can do best on the Amazon Fashion platform.”



Cota’s first batch of products sold out within 24 hours of being placed in his Amazon store. Quite impressive considering Cota didn’t think he was going to win the show at all. Judges Naomi Campbell, Chiara Ferragni, Joseph Altuzarra, and Nicole Richie were all split on their decision in the end. But ultimately Cota came out on top.



“I just crumbled. It was just so emotional and overwhelming.”



Now Cota is focusing his attention on getting more product into his Amazon store. He also has plans to include larger sizes to reach more potential buyers. He credits Amazon with pushing him to think big.



“They’ve been helping me take my business from this little niche that I’ve been in for so long, and turn it into a global brand.”



A few pieces from the Jonny Cota Studio collection are still available on Amazon. Prices start from $40 and sizes range from XS to XXL. And you can watch his story unfold on all 10 episodes of “Making the Cut” on Amazon Prime.

