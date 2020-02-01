‘Parasite’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Take Top Writers Guild Awards

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the best original screenplay award from the Writers Guild of America for "Parasite" while the best adapted screenplay award went to Taika Waititi for "Jojo Rabbit."

"Parasite," a South Korean black comedy-thriller, won in a field that also included the screewriters of "1917," "Booksmart," "Knives Out" and "Marriage Story."

Notably missing from the nominations list was Quentin Tarantino, who had won Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Tarantino was also nominated for an Oscar for original screenplay, along with all the WGA nominees except "Booksmart."

The other nominees for best adapted screenplay were the writers of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "The Irishman," "Joker" and "Little Women."

That WGA Awards field mirrors the Oscar nominations, with the exception of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," which was replaced by "The Two Popes" for Academy Award consideration.

On the television side of the awards, writers of HBO's "Succession" won for best drama series over writers from Netflix's "The Crown" and "Mindhunter," HBO's "Watchmen" and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale."

Will Tracy of "Succession" won for episodic drama for the episode "Tern Haven."

Writers for HBO's "Barry" won in the comedy series category, beating last year's winner, Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," along with HBO's "Veep," a three-time winner in the category; Hulu's "PEN15" and Netflix's "Russian Doll."

"Watchmen" won in the new series category, beating out "PEN15," "Russian Doll," Netflix's "Dead to Me" and FX's "What We Do in the Shadows."

"Dead to Me" creator Liz Feldman won in the episodic comedy category for its premiere.

Dan Vebber won in the animation category for "The Simpsons" episode, "Thanksgiving of Horror." Two other episodes of the long-running Fox series were also nominated, along with two from Fox's "Bob's Burgers" and one from Netflix's "BoJack Horseman."

Actress-comedian Ana Gasteyer hosted the WGA Awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. A concurrent ceremony was held in New York City.

During the event, screenwriter Charles Randolph ("Bombshell") received the WGA's Paul Selvin Award, which recognizes a script that "best embodies the spirit of the constitutional civil rights and liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere."

Writer/director/producer Brad Falchuck, known for "Glee" and "American Horror Story," received the Valentine Davies Award for his positive impact on young writers; Nancy Meyers ("Private Benjamin," "Something's Gotta Give") received the Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement; and Merrill Markoe ("Late Night with David Letterman") received the Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement.

Here is a complete list of winners:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"Parasite," written by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"Jojo Rabbit," screenplay by Taika Waititi, based on the book "Caging Skies" by Christine Leunens

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

"The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley," written by Alex Gibney

DRAMA SERIES

"Succession," Written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy; HBO

COMEDY SERIES

"Barry," Written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff; HBO

NEW SERIES

"Watchmen," Written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray; HBO

ORIGINAL LONG FORM

"Chernobyl," Written by Craig Mazin; HBO

ADAPTED LONG FORM

"Fosse/Verdon," Written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson, Based on the book Fosse by Sam Wasson; FX Networks

ORIGINAL SHORT FORM NEW MEDIA

"Special," Written by Ryan O'Connell; Netflix

ANIMATION

"Thanksgiving of Horror" (The Simpsons), Written by Dan Vebber; Fox

EPISODIC DRAMA

"Tern Haven" (Succession), Written by Will Tracy; HBO

EPISODIC COMEDY

"Pilot" (Dead to Me), Written by Liz Feldman; Netflix

COMEDY/VARIETY TALK SERIES

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," Senior Writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O'Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali; HBO

COMEDY/VARIETY SPECIALS

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner Part 2," Head Writer Melinda Taub, Writing Supervised by Joe Grossman, Nicole Silverberg, Writers Samantha Bee, Kristen Bartlett, Pat Cassels, Sean Crespo, Mike Drucker, Mathan Erhardt, Lewis Friedman, Miles Kahn, Sahar Rizvi, Special Material by Allison Silverman; TBS

COMEDY/VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson," Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon; Netflix

QUIZ AND AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION

"Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?," Head Writer Bret Calvert, Writers Seth Harrington, Rosemarie DiSalvo; Nickelodeon

DAYTIME DRAMA

"The Young and the Restless," Writers: Amanda L. Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Annie Compton, Christopher Dunn, Sara Endsley, Janice Ferri Esser, Mellinda Hensley, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman; CBS

CHILDREN'S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

"Remember Black Elvis?" (Family Reunion), Written by Howard Jordan, Jr.; Netflix

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT - CURRENT EVENTS

"Trump's Trade War" (Frontline), Written by Rick Young; PBS

DOCUMENTARY SCRIPT - OTHER THAN CURRENT EVENTS

"Right To Fail" (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

NEWS SCRIPT - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"Terror in America: The Massacres in El Paso and Dayton" (Special Edition of the CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell), Written by Jerry Cipriano, Joe Clines, Bob Meyer; CBS News

NEWS SCRIPT - ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"Fly Like An Eagle" (60 Minutes), Written by Katie Kerbstat Jacobson, Scott Pelley, Nicole Young; CBS News

DIGITAL NEWS

"Stories About My Brother," Written by Prachi Gupta, Jezebel.com

RADIO/AUDIO NOMINEES

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT - REGULARLY SCHEDULED, BULLETIN, OR BREAKING REPORT

"Hail and Farewell: Remembering Some Headline Makers," Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

RADIO/AUDIO NEWS SCRIPT - ANALYSIS, FEATURE, OR COMMENTARY

"The Enduring Legacy of Jackie Kennedy Onassis," Written by Dianne E. James, Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

PROMOTIONAL WRITING NOMINEES

ON AIR PROMOTION

"Star Trek: Picard" and "All Rise Promos," Written by Jessica Katzenstein; CBS