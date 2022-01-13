Rapper Ye Investigated in Alleged Battery in Downtown LA

Rapper Ye is being investigated in connection with an alleged battery Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the subject of a battery report listing him as a “named suspect'' in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to the LAPD. The LAPD confirmed to NBC News that Ye is under investigation for misdemeanor battery.

Police responded to a call about a physical altercation with an individual who was not immediately identified. The confrontation happened as the individual started recording the rapper on video, police officials told NBC News.

No arrests were reported. No other details were being released, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Representatives for West did no immediately respond to a request for comment.