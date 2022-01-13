Kanye West

Rapper Ye Investigated in Alleged Battery in Downtown LA

A physical confrontation happened as an individual started recording the rapper formerly known as Kanye West on video, police officials tell NBC News.

By Staff Report

kanye west
Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Rapper Ye is being investigated in connection with an alleged battery Thursday in downtown Los Angeles.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is the subject of a battery report listing him as a “named suspect'' in the incident that occurred about 3 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue and Bay Street, according to the LAPD. The LAPD confirmed to NBC News that Ye is under investigation for misdemeanor battery.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police responded to a call about a physical altercation with an individual who was not immediately identified. The confrontation happened as the individual started recording the rapper on video, police officials told NBC News.

No arrests were reported. No other details were being released, police said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

california drought 3 hours ago

Map: Winter Rain and Snow Wipe Out Worst of Drought in California

LAPD 3 hours ago

Watch: LAPD Chief to Discuss 2021 Crime Statistics

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. 

Representatives for West did no immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Kanye West
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us