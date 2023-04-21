Stagecoach Country Music Festival Returns to Indio Next Weekend. See Headliners, Lineup and More

Festival season is well underway in the Coachella Valley.

After hosting two weekends of the Coachella Music Festival, another one is on the way. Next weekend, there will be a lot more boots and cowboy hats in area.

The Stagecoach Festival, which began in 2007, returns to take the stage April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Here's what to know.

When is Stagecoach Country Music Festival?

The festival begins next Friday, with gates set to open at noon and will continue through Sunday April 30.

Who will be headlining?

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, who will be the first person of color to headline the festival, and Chris Stapleton will be headlining this year's edition.

Who else will be performing?

Here's a look at the full lineup.

Nowhere better to be than Stagecoach 2023 ☀️👢 Passes on sale Friday, 9/16 from 10am PT at https://t.co/6yYDYfsJ6i pic.twitter.com/DBqNzi1o0G — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) September 12, 2022

Along with the music, Stagecoach will offer different experiences including Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, which features various regional barbecue dishes and Diplo's Honky Tonk, an indoor dance hall on the festival grounds featuring notable dance music artists Girl Talk, Dillon Francis, Lost Frequencies, Cheat Codes, and more.

Southern California's own Compton Cowboys will be featured as special guests. The Compton Cowboys are ten Black horseback riders whose small ranch is one of the last remaining in Compton.

Can I watch from home?

The festival will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel starting at 3 p.m. each of the festival’s three days.