Looking for a last-minute DIY Halloween costume? Scare up something at the Council Shop

If you’re looking for a last minute DIY Halloween costume, the Council Shop might be the spot for you.

The thrift stores are offering unique DIY costumes at all seven of their LA County locations and each small purchase is making a big impact.

The Council Shop is part of the National Council of Jewish Women L.A. network, which offers programs for women in the LA region, including; rental assistance, continuing education, parenting and wellness support.

“The purchases that are made here, I would say 83 cents per dollar is going back to our programs,” said Gil Gonzalez, a manager for The Council Shop in Burbank, as he showcased a wall of Halloween accessories. “We have all of these items that we purchase annually, and you can mix them up.”

Between the racks of donated clothing and Halloween accessories, Gonzalez says there is a costume to piece together for all – witches, fairies, superheroes – and should cost you no more than $20.

“Throughout the entire year, year-round, you can look good and you can do good,” said Gonzalez, while improving the quality of life for hundreds of women.

