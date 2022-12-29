rose parade

You Can Help Decorate a Rose Parade Float. Here's How

Some of the Rose Parade float builders welcome volunteers to add the finishing touches.

AP

Want to help put the finishing touches on a Rose Parade float?

Volunteers can join in the final stages of preparations and learn how to apply different kinds of seeds, bark, fruits, vegetables, grasses, and flowers.

You can volunteer to decorate one of about 43 entries in this year’s 134th event by clicking here. The link will take you to a list of float builders.

If you’d rather just watch the work, get tickets to Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena. Decorating Days are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The site is located at the Rosemont Pavilion at 700 Seco St., Pasadena.

Tickets are sold here.

Volunteer opportunities are available with the following builders.

Artistic Entertainment Services
700 Seco St., Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 334-9388 | aescreative.com  

Fiesta Parade Floats
16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA 91702
Parking, drop-off and pick up-point is located at 1111 W. 3rd Street, Azusa, CA
(626) 788-1828 | floatdecorators.com  

Phoenix Decorating Company
Rose Float Plaza South, 5400 Irwindale Ave., Irwindale, CA 91706
(626) 793-3174 | phoenixdeco.com  

Burbank Tournament of Roses 
123 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 840-0060 | burbankrosefloat.com

CAL POLY Universities
rosefloat.org 

Downey Rose Parade Float Assoc.
13030 Erickson Dr., Downey, CA 90241
downeyrose.org 

La Canada-Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assoc.
4524 Hampton Rd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 (Foothill Blvd. & Hampton Rd.) 
(818) 790-3818 | lcftra.org 

Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc.
587 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 (behind the tennis court at Sierra Vista Park) 
(626) 355-7005 | smrosefloat.org 

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assoc.
435 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030 
Behind the War Memorial Building | contact@sptor.org | sptor.org 

Most float builders have minimum age requirements.

Participants are urge to dress appropriately -- it could get messy.

