You Can Help Decorate a Rose Parade Float. Here's How

Want to help put the finishing touches on a Rose Parade float?

Volunteers can join in the final stages of preparations and learn how to apply different kinds of seeds, bark, fruits, vegetables, grasses, and flowers.

You can volunteer to decorate one of about 43 entries in this year’s 134th event by clicking here. The link will take you to a list of float builders.

If you’d rather just watch the work, get tickets to Rosemont Pavilion in Pasadena. Decorating Days are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The site is located at the Rosemont Pavilion at 700 Seco St., Pasadena.

Tickets are sold here.

Volunteer opportunities are available with the following builders.

Artistic Entertainment Services

700 Seco St., Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 334-9388 | aescreative.com

Fiesta Parade Floats

16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA 91702

Parking, drop-off and pick up-point is located at 1111 W. 3rd Street, Azusa, CA

(626) 788-1828 | floatdecorators.com

Phoenix Decorating Company

Rose Float Plaza South, 5400 Irwindale Ave., Irwindale, CA 91706

(626) 793-3174 | phoenixdeco.com

Burbank Tournament of Roses

123 W. Olive Ave., Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 840-0060 | burbankrosefloat.com

CAL POLY Universities

rosefloat.org

Downey Rose Parade Float Assoc.

13030 Erickson Dr., Downey, CA 90241

downeyrose.org

La Canada-Flintridge Tournament of Roses Assoc.

4524 Hampton Rd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 (Foothill Blvd. & Hampton Rd.)

(818) 790-3818 | lcftra.org

Sierra Madre Rose Float Assoc.

587 E. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 (behind the tennis court at Sierra Vista Park)

(626) 355-7005 | smrosefloat.org

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Assoc.

435 Fair Oaks Ave., South Pasadena, CA 91030

Behind the War Memorial Building | contact@sptor.org | sptor.org

Most float builders have minimum age requirements.

Participants are urge to dress appropriately -- it could get messy.