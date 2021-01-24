Think You Can Be On ‘SNL'? A New Class at The Groundlings Hopes to Help You Get There

If you’ve seen a hit comedy film in the past 3 decades, chances are someone from The Groundlings was in it. The famous theater and school has ushered some of the biggest comedic actors in the world into our lives. Comedy greats like Phil Hartman, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph just to name a few.

For decades, The Groundlings theater and school has been considered a training ground for new faces on “Saturday Night Live”. Many Groundlings, as they are called, get discovered by talent scouts while performing improv and sketch comedy at the theater.

Several former ‘SNL’ cast members have talked about the process of auditioning for Lorne Michaels but how they got to that point is still a mystery to many aspiring comedic actors. Now, a new class at The Groundlings aims to lift the veil of secrecy and mystery on that process and give hopefuls a glimpse at how it all works from someone who’s been there.

The Groundlings Main Company member Josh Duvendeck has auditioned for ‘SNL’ at studio 8H twice. He’ll be sharing his story in a lecture-style class and giving insights on the submission tape process and answering questions.

The SNL Audition Experience class will be online Jan. 25 at 7pm PST. Visit Groundlings.com for details on classes, and virtual performances.