Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Leave Hospital for Home Quarantine

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized as the couple has moved to self-quarantine at their Australia home after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday.

But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks.

