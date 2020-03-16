Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Leave Hospital for Home Quarantine

Hanks and Wilson are at their home in Australia

By Rod Mcguirk

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized as the couple has moved to self-quarantine at their Australia home after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks, 63, announced that he and his wife were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus, on his social media Wednesday.

But both actors are now out of the hospital and quarantined at home, according to the two-time Oscar winner's son, Chet Hanks.

Entertainment

The latest entertainment news

coronavirus Mar 10

Festivals, Concerts and Other Events Canceled or Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

coronavirus 48 mins ago

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Tom HankscoronavirusRita wilson
Local Coronavirus Pandemic California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us