Watch: Martin Lawrence's Star Unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Martin Lawrence's rise from comedy clubs on the east coast to Hollywood stardom was celebrated Thursday at the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The "Bad Boys" and "Martin" actor-comedian was joined by fellow actor-comedians Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan, and actress Lynn Whitfield at the 11:30 a.m. PT ceremony. The star is in the 6900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, between Cherokee and Whitley avenues.

Watch the ceremony here.

Born April 16, 1965, in Frankfurt, West Germany when his father was serving in the U.S. Army, Lawrence was raised in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Landover, Maryland. His comedy career began in clubs in the Washington area.

Performances in New York City led to a spot on "Star Search," where he impressed Columbia Pictures Television executives, leading to his first acting job. He joined the cast of the syndicated comedy "What's Happening Now!!" in 1987 for its third and final season.

Lawrence's breakthrough role came in his film debut, the 1989 Spike Lee-directed comedy-drama "Do The Right Thing." Lawrence played Cee, a teen from the neighborhood who talks with a lisp.

Lawrence then appeared in the 1990 film comedy "House Party" and its 1991 sequel "House Party 2," the 1991 comedy "Talkin' Dirty After Dark," the 1992 Eddie Murphy-starring comedy "Boomerang," and hosted the groundbreaking HBO comedy series, "Def Comedy Jam."

Lawrence's other film credits include "Nothing to Lose," "Life," "Blue Streak," "Big Momma's House," "Black Knight" and "National Security."