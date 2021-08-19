You Better Believe! Ted Lasso's Famous Biscuits Are Back and We Have the Recipe

Want to start your day with kindness and biscuits? That's the way Ted Lasso starts his day and now you can too. The Apple TV+ team is offering AFC Richmond’s Los Angeles fanbase some “Ted Lasso” biscuits for a limited time.

These flakey biscuits were made famous in Apple’s award-winning and global hit comedy series “Ted Lasso,” which recently broke records by becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever with 20 nominations.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. The earnest yet flawed coach tries to win over Hannah Waddingham’s posh team owner Rebecca by making her his famous biscuits, which aren't like biscuits in America. They are British biscuits, otherwise known in the U.S. as cookies. Ted's biscuits look and taste more like shortbread cookies.

After previously selling out daily in July, the biscuits are available again. To celebrate season 2 of "Ted Lasso" they are being sold at Go Get Em Tiger locations across Los Angeles and a mobile truck locations beginning Thursday, August 19, and through Sunday, August 29.

Apple TV+

Here’s where you can grab some Ted Lasso biscuits:

GO GET EM TIGER

In-Store

“Ted Lasso” fans can get biscuits and a specialty drink for just $1 using Apple Pay between Thursday, August 19 and Sunday, August 22, while supplies last at these Go Get Em Tiger locations. The biscuits will be delivered just as Coach Lasso would want - in their signature pink box, with a note from the coach himself. First come, first serve so...Go Get Em!

The five participating locations include:

Los Feliz (4630 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90027)

Culver City (10000 Washington Blvd Suite 103 Culver City, CA 90232)

Santa Monica (2645 Main St. Santa Monica, CA 90405)

West Hollywood (8253 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046)

Larchmont (230 N Larchmont Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90004)

Mobile Truck

Go Get Em Tiger and Apple TV+ will bring the AFC Richmond spirit to the road as well! On Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22, enjoy “Ted Lasso” biscuits and Go Get Em Tiger coffee/tea compliments of Coach Ted from a mobile truck.

The offer is available at the following locations and times, while supplies last:

MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAMS

In-Store

The sweet treats and kindness don’t end here! Apple TV+ will also be teaming up with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams to cool off Los Angelenos this Summer. Between Friday, August 27, and Sunday, August 29, participants will enjoy Ted’s Famous Biscuits and a single scoop of ice cream for only $1 with Apple Pay.

This offer is available at the following location, while supplies last:

Studio City (12073 Ventura Pl, Studio City, CA 91604)

Mobile Truck

McConnell’s and “Ted Lasso” will also be spreading that kindness Friday, August 27, and Sunday, August 29 with Ted’s Mobile Ice Cream Truck, which will distribute Ted’s Famous Biscuits and a scoop of ice cream, compliments of Coach Lasso himself.

This offer is available at the following locations and times, while supplies last:

For those unable to snag the biscuits at one of the participating locations this month, Apple TV+ and the “Ted Lasso” team are sharing Ted Lasso’s secret biscuit recipe, and encouraging fans to make them at home.

Ted Lasso’s Biscuit Recipe

For those unable to make it to one of these locations in August, we encourage you to try making Ted Lasso’s famous biscuit recipe at home:

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

¼ tsp coarse salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 300°F degrees. Sift flour and salt. Mix together in a bowl and set aside. Mix butter on high speed until fluffy (approx. 3-5 min). Gradually add confectioners’ sugar to the butter and continue to mix until pale and fluffy. Add flour and salt mixture to the butter and sugar until combined. Butter a square pan. Pat and roll the shortbread into the pan so it is no more than ½ inch thick. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Cut into squares. Bake until golden and make sure the middle is firm (approx. 45-60 minutes). Cool completely and enjoy!

“Ted Lasso” Season 2 made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23 with the first episode, followed by one new episode every Friday. The first season of “Ted Lasso” is available to stream in full on Apple TV+ on the Apple TV app.