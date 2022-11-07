Local Federal Prosecutor Monitoring Southern California Elections for Potential Fraud

Tensions and emotions surrounding the election can sometimes turn into actions that could be against the law.

That’s why local and federal officials are closely monitoring elections in Southern California in case there are any issues -- from voter concerns to threats of violence.

“So the types of crimes we would investigate include someone trying to buy your vote, someone trying to intimidate the way you vote, someone trying to change your ballot, someone stealing your ballot, those types of crimes,” Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Rybarczyk told the NBC4 I-Team. “We have not had a case at least since 2008."

Rybarczyk will serve as District Election Officer for the Central District of California during the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election.

As District Election Officer, he will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo. If complaints are received, he will coordinate with the FBI’s Field Office in Los Angeles to investigate them and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

“In terms of voter intimidation, we have many federal partners that are looking into this, and I can say as of right now, there are no credible criminal or violent threats to the 2022 midterm elections here in southern California,” said Rybarczyk.

The FBI will have special agents available in each field office and resident agency throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other voting rights abuses on election day, according to the local U.S. Attorney’s office.

Agents at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, which serves the same seven counties as the United States Attorney’s Office, can be reached by the public at (310) 477-6565.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by phone at (800) 253-3931 or via a complaint form that may be found here.