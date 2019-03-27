Los Angeles Cracks Down on Flavored Tobacco Products

Vaping among teens is skyrocketing and doctors are proposing a crackdown on vape companies.

The city of Los Angeles could soon make it a lot harder for you to buy flavored tobacco products, after concerns too many teens are getting hooked on vapes.

This is the latest effort to figure out a way to stop a spike in the number of teens vaping that the U.S. Surgeon General called an epidemic.

You have to be 21 years old to buy any kind of tobacco product, including vapes and the liquid nicotine that goes in them in California. That nicotine can come in flavors like bubble gum or menthol, and you can currently walk into any tobacco store in LA and buy them.

"They're using e-cig flavors like blueberry smurf, unicorn sprinkles and animal cracker," said Amanda Staples, of the American Heart Association. "I'm not sure who the last person you talked to is that eats animal crackers but it's clearly targeted to kids."

What to Know About Kids and Vaping

Some vaping product hide in plain sight. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday Feb. 18, 2019. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019)

Even though the law prevents it, health experts say too many teens are enticed by the appealing flavors and are getting their hands on vaping devices.

Ruth Martinez, a mother, said they look like pens.

"You know how easy it would be for somebody to sneak it into class and the teacher would never know?" she said.

Vaping: A Doctor's Perspective on the Dangers for Children

Dr. Mark Morocco discusses some of the dangers posed to children. (Published Monday, Feb. 18, 2019)

Some of the electronic cigarettes hold up to 50 doses or more of nicotine. Doses in vapes can be stronger than one cigarette.

And the LA schools police say they are tracking an alarming spike in students found with vapes in school. From 2017-2018, there has been a 78 percent increase in e-cigarette use among high schoolers and a 48 percent jump among middle schoolers, according to the latest National Youth Tobacco Survey.

In response, companies like Juul have now voluntarily stopped selling certain flavors in stores. And San Francisco took it a step further, banning certain flavors altogether.

E-cigarette Explodes in Purse, Burns Mother and Daughter

A SoCal woman's e-cigarette exploded in her purse and burned her and her daughter. She says its a battery safety nightmare that's gone unregulated for too long. Randy Mac's shares her story and the lawsuit she hopes will change the industry. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Now, LA is looking to potentially do the same. "I think they're trying to do the right thing, but I think they're doing it so wrong," said Fred Zahreddine, a tobacco store owner.

Some shop owners say that would ruin their business.

"It's my right to vape if I'm 21 years of age. If I'm an adult, it's my right to vape mango or watermelon or whatever the hell I want," Zahreddine said.

Marijuana Delivered to Your Door

Marijuana can now be delivered to your door. But what if anyone, including a child, can receive it without being asked for an ID? Investigative reporter Joel Grover reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019)

The vote Wednesday sends the proposal to the City Attorney who has to develop a plan on how any flavor restrictions would work in LA.