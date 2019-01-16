The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed in South LA in a gang dispute is now suing the LAPD. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 4 on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know The family of a slain teenage boy claims LAPD officers delayed critical medical care by handcuffing and hogtying him.

For unknown reasons officers restrained the victims of a gang attack, the lawsuit says.

Monye Jackson, two survivors, and another 15-year-old named Lamarrion Upchurch were shot as they walked home from a party.

A lawsuit filed by the family of a slain 15-year-old boy claims LAPD officers delayed critical medical care by handcuffing and hogtying the teenager while he lay gravely wounded in South Los Angeles last year.

The federal case, filed earlier this month by the mother of Monyae Jackson and the parents of two other teens who survived the shooting, says for unknown reasons officers restrained the victims of the gang attack that happened along Manchester Avenue near the 110 Freeway.

"Instead of taking immediate care to transport at that stage a gravely injured Monyae Jackson and his friends…[officers]…instead placing shackles, restraints, and hot ties," on the three, the case claims.

The attorney for the families, James Orland, plans to hold a news conference about the case later this week.

Jackson, the two survivors, and another 15-year-old named Lamarrion Upchurch were shot as they walked home from a party. Upchurch died the following day and Jackson died two days later.

Last year the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office charged two men and a woman with two counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Nancy Joanna De La Rocha, 27, Edwin Federico Loza, 19, and Cristian Ivan Macias, 19, have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.