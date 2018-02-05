After firefighters found human remains while putting out a fire, detectives tell the I-Team the body was chopped up -- put in a suitcase -- and transported on a train. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the case of a human body found set on fire outside a home improvement store in Cypress Park.

The 56-year-old man was arrested late last week and is due in court Tuesday. The man's identity was being withheld while police complete the investigation. The LAPD planned to announce more details about the case at a news conference Tuesday.

Police said detectives used security video to retrace the killer's steps from where the dismembered body parts were found burning on a dirt patch near a Home Depot parking lot Thursday to the crime scene miles away in Pasadena.



Investigators said the video showed the killer rode a Metro Gold Line train to the area near the Home Depot, and video showed the man on board the train with a rolling suitcase or bag containing the human remains.

On Monday detectives from the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division searched an abandoned restaurant in Pasadena, where they said they believe the person found burning last week had been murdered and dismembered, senior police officials told NBC4.



Prosecutors have not yet filed charges.

Coroner's officials said Monday they've been unable to identify the burned remains, or confirm whether the person is a man or a woman.

