Sex, Drugs and the Public Library

NBC4 cameras captured scene of drug use and other illegal activity outside Los Angeles libraries.

Sex and drug use were some of the illegal activities caught on camera at branches of the Los Angeles Public Library during a three-month undercover investigation by the NBC4 I-Team.

Hidden cameras at locations in the nation's largest library system captured scenes of drug users shooting up and other activity that the head of the Los Angeles city library system described as "shocking" and "disturbing."

At the Downtown Central Library, a man outside the building offered an undercover NBC4 I-Team producer what he said was crystal meth.

Outside the Goldwyn Library in Hollywood, NBC4's cameras captured two men engaged in a lewd act one day at 4 p.m. as children passed nearby.

At the same time as these and other incidents, NBC4 cameras recorded LAPD officers who are assigned to patrol the property were spending much of their time inside the libraries, texting and talking.

