An Los Angeles County Sheriff's official said Tuesday Sheriff Alex Villanueva gave a verbal directive to senior commanders to reevaluate any open investigations into employee misconduct, and within months, dozens of incomplete cases had been shelved without resolution.

A report from the County's Inspector General said 31 misconduct cases had been, "inactivated," without sufficient explanation in January and February, which often reduced discipline or sometimes eliminated punishment for wrongdoing.

Fourteen other cases were inactivated in accordance with the Department's long-standing policy.

"It's troubling when you have a significant number of internal affairs investigations of misconduct, some of it serious misconduct, that have been deactivated before the investigation is complete," Commissioner and former U.S. Attorney Robert Bonner said during a meeting Tuesday. "I mean, that's just, on it's face it's troubling a bit."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Move to Old Office Raises Eyebrows

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva relocated to an older office that costed more than $200,000 for renovations. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

The Inspector General's report said some cases were closed before internal affairs detectives had completed work and others were closed after punishment recommendations were made. The report said the pace of the so-called "inactivations" appeared unusually high for a two-month period.

In a written response to the report the Sheriff's Department said the examples cited in the Inspector General's report were a, "superficial snapshot," of selected cases that had resulted in changes to employee discipline.

Chief Deputy Inspector General Dan Baker said he disagreed.

"They weren't selected cases, they're all the cases the department inactivated," he said.

The Oversight Commission asked the Sheriff's Department to provide any additional documentation about the reasons for the case inactivativations, and suggested the Department put the Sheriff's verbal directions into a written policy.

Also at Tuesday's meeting the Commission asked the Inspector General to open a new investigation into cliques or clubs of deputies that have formed at many Sheriff's stations and jails.

First Interview With Deputy at Center of Controversial Video

Deputy Carl Mandoyan is at the center of a legal dispute between the sheriff and the board of supervisors as to whether the sheriff can rehire him. The deputy was accused of domestic violence and accused of trying to break into his ex's apartment. He speaks for the first time about the shocking video with Eric Leonard on the NBC4 News at 6, Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

"This is an issue that requires bold leadership and action from the Commission," said Brian K. Williams, the Commission's executive director said in a prepared statement. "We are working to create transparency and accountability within the Sheriff's Department, and this is an important step to do just that."