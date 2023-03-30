‘Killer Cop' Twitter Account Suspended After LAPD Union Says It Put a ‘Bounty' on Officers

Twitter has suspended the account belonging to the owner of the “Killer Cop” website, citing a violation of its rules.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Protective League sued the owner of the website, accusing him of putting a “bounty” on officers’ lives. The website featured the pictures, names, and work locations of LAPD officers, even some who are undercover.

Representatives for the LAPPL told NBC4 that the LAPD mistakenly released the photos and data after receiving a public records request for the information. The data was then posted online.

In a statement, the LAPPL said, “As a result of the LAPD’s negligence in releasing the pictures, names and work locations of officers, even those working in undercover operations, the owner of the Killer Cops website was able to download this sensitive information, post it online and place a bounty to be paid to anyone who kills a Los Angeles police officer.”

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Protective League told NBC4 it has now filed a lawsuit against LAPD Chief Michel Moore, the City of Los Angeles, and the LAPD for gross negligence. The spokesperson says the goal of the lawsuit is to compel the City to claw back the information it disclosed.

Mayor Karen Bass posted on Twitter that the situation is, “An unacceptable breach that puts the lives of our officers and their families at risk.” Bass’s post when on to say, “I expect there to be a full accounting of how this happened and a clear plan to prevent this sort of incident from happening again.”

I expect there to be a full accounting of how this happened and a clear plan to prevent this sort of incident from happening again.https://t.co/aIlXBNnqBP — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) March 26, 2023

At last week’s Police Commission meeting, Chief Moore apologized for the situation and immediately launched an internal investigation. That investigation has since been turned over to the Office of the Inspector General.

NBC4 was unable to reach the owner of the “Killer Cop” website, but as of Thursday, a statement is posted on the main page saying, “This domain has been seized by the Los Angeles Police Department Speech Division, protecting delicate eyes, ears and minds since 1781.”

The Union tells NBC4 the website was not seized, and it doesn’t know what the owner of the site intends to do with it.