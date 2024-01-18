LA Police Commission to consider interim LAPD chief at special meeting

The Los Angeles Police Commission scheduled a special closed-door meeting to consider who should act as interim chief of the LAPD while the City searches for a permanent replacement following the retirement of Chief Michel Moore.

The meeting, set for 9 a.m. Friday, will be held in closed session, meaning the discussions will take place in private but any decisions will be announced publicly at the conclusion of the meeting.

Several law enforcement sources familiar with the selection told the I-Team there were five current members of the LAPD's command staff who were being considered, and said it was equally possible a retired department executive could fill the position.

The sources said any current LAPD employee would only be considered for the interim position if that person did not intend to seek the chief's job.

Moore announced last week he had accelerated his plans to retire in 2024, and announced at a news conference with Mayor Karen Bass that he would leave his position at the end of February.

Moore's retirement was first reported by the I-Team.

In an interview with NBC4's Robert Kovacik this week Moore expanded on his decision to leave, saying it was motivated only by his plans to move to Tennessee to be closer to his daughter so he could spend more time with her and his wife.

"The two most important people in my life, my wife and my daughter, they've given a lot for me to do this. It's time to say, OK, I've been selfish enough," Moore said.

LAPD chiefs are appointed by the Mayor for a maximum of two 5-year terms. Candidates are vetted by the Board of Police Commissioners and members of the City Council.