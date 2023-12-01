LAPD asks for help in investigation into killings of 3 homeless people in last week

Police and prosecutors appealed Friday for the public's help in identifying the killer or killers who murdered three homeless people in the last week.

The murders occurred on Nov. 26, 27, and 29 around downtown and in South Los Angeles, and while police shared an image from security video that may show the killer and a getaway car, officials cautioned that it was too soon to conclude whether the killings had all been committed by the same person.

The LAPD provided an image of a car sought in connection with a series of killings of homeless people in Los Angeles.

"While some similarities have been noted, detectives are working to determine if these homicides are related," the LAPD said in a statement.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

People experiencing homelessness have represented an outsized number of murder victims in recent years. In January the I-Team reported that 24-percent of the victims of the 381 murders that occurred in Los Angeles in 2022 were described as homeless.

So far in 2023, LAPD data shows people who were considered homeless represented 15 percent of the city's murder victims.

LA Mayor Karen Bass' office has repeatedly declined to comment on the number of homeless murders.

"This news is devastating," Bass said at Friday's news conference. "This is a killer who is preying on the unhoused."